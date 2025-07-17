Trump says he's not planning to fire Fed's Powell

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Wednesday (Jul 16) he is not planning to fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, following a Bloomberg report that he might do so soon, a report that rattled financial markets.
"Such reports are not true," Trump said, while speaking to reporters at the White House.
"I don't rule out anything, but I think it's highly unlikely unless he has to leave for fraud," he added, referencing criticism from the White House and Republican lawmakers over cost overruns in the US$2.5 billion renovation of the Fed’s historic headquarters in Washington.
MARKETS REACT TO RUMOURS
The initial report sparked a drop in stocks and the US dollar, and pushed Treasury yields higher. Stocks pared some of their losses and Treasury yields pulled back slightly after Trump walked back the rumours.
Nevertheless, Trump renewed his criticism of Powell, calling him a "terrible" chair and accusing him of failing to cut interest rates.
He acknowledged discussing the idea of firing Powell with some Republican lawmakers, but said he remained more cautious than them about the approach.
Asked whether the White House had signaled any move to oust Powell, a Fed official pointed to the chair’s repeated public statements that he intends to complete his term, which ends on May 15, 2026.
Powell was first nominated by Trump in 2017 and re-nominated for a second term by President Joe Biden in 2021.
FED RENOVATION UNDER FIRE
Last week, the White House escalated its criticism of the central bank over a costly renovation project. Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought sent Powell a letter saying Trump was "extremely troubled" by the renovation’s expenses.
In response, Powell asked the Fed’s inspector general to review the project and the central bank published a factsheet rebutting some of Vought’s claims, including those about VIP dining rooms and elevators inflating costs.
BOND YIELDS SURGE ON FIRING RUMOURS
The yield on the 30-year US Treasury bond surged above 5% on Wednesday after the Bloomberg report suggested Trump was seriously considering firing Powell.
Yields spiked following news that Trump had met with Republican lawmakers Tuesday night, during which some reportedly urged him to remove Powell, challenging the long-held tradition of central bank independence.
Trump’s later comments that it was “highly unlikely” appeared to calm markets slightly, though uncertainty remained.
“The market is clearly skittish about any perceived threat to Fed independence,” one analyst said. “Even vague comments from the president can have a real impact on investor sentiment.”