Trump says US to impose 100% tariff on movies made outside the country

US President Donald Trump said on Monday (Sep 29) he would impose a 100 per cent tariff on all foreign-made movies, an unprecedented move that threatens to upend Hollywood's global business model.

The step signals Trump's willingness to extend protectionist trade policies into cultural industries, raising uncertainty for studios that depend heavily on international box-office revenue and cross-border co-productions.

Trump announced the measure in a post on his Truth Social platform, claiming US movie-making is losing ground to international competition.

"Our movie making business has been stolen from the United States of America, by other Countries, just like stealing candy from a baby," he wrote.

However, it was not immediately clear what legal authority Trump would use to impose a 100 per cent tariff on foreign-made films.

White House did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on how the tariffs would be implemented. Warner Bros Discovery, Comcast, Paramount Skydance and Netflix also did not immediately respond to requests.

Shares of Netflix were down 1.5 per cent in early trading.