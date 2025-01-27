Trump slaps tariffs on Colombia after it turns back migrant deportation planes

WASHINGTON/BOGOTA: President Donald Trump said on Sunday (Jan 26) he would impose sweeping retaliatory measures on Colombia, including tariffs and sanctions, after the South American country turned away two US military aircraft with migrants being deported as part of the new US administration's immigration crackdown.

Trump's swift retaliatory action appeared aimed at making an example of Colombia to dissuade other countries from defying him on deportation flights. It also showed a renewed willingness to use the might of the United States to force other countries to bend to his will.

Trump said the refusal by Colombian President Gustavo Petro to accept the flights jeopardized US national security and he has directed his administration to take retaliatory measures.

They include imposing emergency 25 percent tariffs on all goods coming into the United States, which will go up to 50 percent in one week; a travel ban and visa revocations on Colombian government officials and its allies; fully imposing emergency treasury, banking and financial sanctions. He said he would also direct enhanced border inspections of Colombian nationals and cargo.

"These measures are just the beginning," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "We will not allow the Colombian Government to violate its legal obligations with regard to the acceptance and return of the Criminals they forced into the United States!"

The US president declared illegal immigration a national emergency and imposed a sweeping crackdown since taking office Monday, directing the US military to help with border security, issuing a broad ban on asylum and taking steps to restrict citizenship for children born on US soil.

Colombia's refusal to accept the flights is the second case of a Latin American nation refusing US military deportation flights.

Petro condemned the practice, suggesting it treated migrants like criminals. In a post on social media platform X, Petro said Colombia would welcome home deported migrants on civilian planes, saying they should be treated with dignity and respect.