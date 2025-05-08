Trump replaces surgeon general pick with wellness influencer

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (May 7) that he was picking a wellness influencer to be US surgeon general, replacing his previous nominee one day before her Senate confirmation hearing was scheduled.

Casey Means, who describes herself online as a "former surgeon turned metabolic health evangelist", was praised by Trump for her "MAHA" credentials - a reference to the "Make America Healthy Again" slogan.

Her role would see her working under Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr, whose own appointment has raised concerns given his past promotion of vaccine-related conspiracy theories.

Trump's previous pick for surgeon general was Janette Nesheiwat, a physician and former Fox News medical contributor, who the president said would instead work "in another capacity" at the health department.

Nesheiwat was due to have her confirmation hearing on Thursday morning.

Trump did not offer a reason for the switch, but US media noted that Laura Loomer - a far-right ally of the president - had complained about Nesheiwat's nomination over her advocacy of the COVID-19 vaccine and other concerns.

Loomer, known for claiming the 9/11 attacks were an inside job, has reportedly been successful in pushing for the firing of other officials, including the head of the National Security Agency in April.