Trump praises Musk as chief disruptor eyes exit

Musk, the world's richest person, has seen his Tesla car company, which is the major source of his wealth, suffer significant brand damage from his political work Tesla showrooms have been hit by vandalism and boycott calls in Europe and the United States in a backlash against public service cuts introduced by Musk in his role as a close advisor to Trump."You really have sacrificed a lot. They treated you very unfairly," Trump said of opponents to Musk."They did like to burn my cars, which is not great," Musk responded.David Sacks, a close Musk ally who is also a member of the Trump administration, last week said that Musk would not be leaving DOGE but would be reducing his role.This was the same plan he carried out during his takeover of Twitter in 2022, he said."Once he felt like he had a mental model and he had the people in place that he trusted, he could move to more of a maintenance mode," Sacks told the All-In podcast.