Trump tariffs reigniting trade fear from European Union

BRUSSELS: US President Donald Trump threatened on Friday to ratchet up his trade war once again, pushing for a 50 per cent tariff on European Union goods starting June 1 and warning Apple he may slap a 25 per cent levy on all iPhones bought by US consumers.

The twin threats, delivered via social media, roiled global markets after weeks of de-escalation had provided some reprieve. Major US indexes were down and European shares fell, the dollar weakened while the price of gold, a safe-haven for investors, rose. US Treasury yields fell on fears about tariffs' effect on growth.

Trump's broadside against the EU was prompted by the White House's belief that negotiations with the bloc are not progressing fast enough. But his saber-rattling also marked a return to Washington's stop-and-start trade war that has shaken markets, businesses and consumers and raised fears of a global economic downturn.

The president's attack on Apple, meanwhile, is his latest attempt to pressure a specific company to move production to the United States, following automakers, pharmaceutical companies and chipmakers. However, the United States does not mass-produce produce smartphones - even as US consumers buy more than 60 million phones annually - and moving production would likely increase the cost of iPhones by hundreds of dollars.

