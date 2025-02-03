Higher prices, supply chain disruptions: Trump's tariff war could ‘end very badly’, say analysts

United States President Donald Trump's tariff war with the country’s top three trading partners could upend global supply chains and push prices higher in the coming months, said observers.

Trump on Saturday (Feb 1) ordered 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports. Energy resources from Canada will have a lower 10 per cent tariff.

He also hit China with a 10 per cent tariff in addition to levies already in place.

Analysts told CNA that while Trump is using steep tariffs as a weapon to address a whole variety of issues, most of them will not actually be solved by the levies themselves.

Trump had announced that what he called “emergency” measures would remain in place until the crises over the deadly opioid fentanyl and illegal immigration to the US end.

Alex Capri, senior lecturer at the National University of Singapore Business School, said the trade spat could spiral out of control and “end very badly if nobody backs down”.

“We can have a tit-for-tat, which would be an absolute disaster,” he told CNA938.