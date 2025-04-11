Trump threatens Mexico with tariffs over water dispute

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Apr 11) threatened Mexico with "escalating consequences" on trade unless it provides more water to Texas under a contentious decades-old treaty.

"Mexico has been stealing the water from Texas Farmers" and "last year the only Sugar Mill in Texas closed" for lack of water, Trump posted to his Truth Social platform.

He claimed that Mexico was violating a 1944 pact under which the US shares water from the Colorado River in exchange for flows from the Rio Grande, which forms part of the border between the two countries.

"We will keep escalating consequences, including TARIFFS and, maybe even SANCTIONS, until Mexico honors the Treaty," Trump wrote.

The current treaty cycle expires in October and Mexico owes the United States more than 1.55 billion cubic meters, according to the two countries' boundary and water commission.

Washington said on Mar 20 that it had rejected a request by Mexico for special delivery of water for the first time in response.

Mexico says its lagging deliveries are due to two decades of drought in the Rio Grande basin.

But US farmers and lawmakers complain that their southern neighbor has waited until the end of each five-year delivery cycle and has been coming up short in the latest period.