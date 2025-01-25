Trump threatens to scrap emergency agency as he visits disaster-hit North Carolina and California

SWANNANOA, North Carolina: US President Donald Trump said on Friday (Jan 24) that he plans to sign an executive order to overhaul or eliminate the main federal agency that responds to natural disasters during a visit to storm-hit areas of North Carolina.

Trump, on his first trip since reclaiming the presidency on Monday, accused FEMA of bungling emergency relief efforts in North Carolina, which was devastated by flooding from Hurricane Helene in September.

He said his executive order would begin the process of fundamentally overhauling or eliminating the agency.

"FEMA has turned out to be a disaster," he said during a tour of a neighbourhood destroyed by Helene where trees were downed and homes had boarded-up windows.

"I think we recommend that FEMA go away."

FEMA brings in emergency personnel, supplies and equipment to help areas begin to recover from natural disasters, and funding for the agency has soared in recent years as extreme weather events increase the demand for its services.

The agency, which has 10 regional offices and employs more than 20,000 people across the country, was run for the last four years by Democratic President Joe Biden's administration.

During a briefing about recovery efforts, the Republican Trump promised to speedily help North Carolina "get the help you need" to rebuild.

He said he would prefer that states be given federal money to handle disasters themselves rather than rely on FEMA to do the job.

FEMA was a target of Project 2025, a conservative blueprint for Trump’s second term prepared by the president’s allies that the president distanced himself from during the election. The plan called for dismantling DHS and relocating FEMA to the Department of Interior or the Department of Transportation.

In addition, it suggested changing the formula that the agency uses to determine when federal disaster assistance is warranted, shifting the costs of preventing and responding to disasters to states.

Democrats voiced support for FEMA.

Democratic US Representative Deborah Ross of North Carolina, in an X post on Friday, said FEMA has been a crucial partner.

"I appreciate President Trump's concern about Western NC, but eliminating FEMA would be a disaster for our state," she said.

Trump complained that Biden did not do enough to help western North Carolina recover from the hurricane, an accusation the Biden administration rejected as misinformation.

Trump also sharply criticised Democratic officials' response to wildfires in Los Angeles that have caused widespread destruction this month. His Republican colleagues in Congress have threatened to withhold disaster aid for the region.

Trump was due to visit Los Angeles later in the day while three massive blazes still threaten that region.