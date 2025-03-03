Trump will set exact levels for Mexico, Canada tariffs coming Tuesday, says US commerce chief

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on Sunday (Mar 2) that tariffs on Canada and Mexico will go into effect on Tuesday, but that President Donald Trump will determine whether to stick with the planned 25 per en level.
"That is a fluid situation," Lutnick told the Fox News program Sunday Morning Futures.
"There are going to be tariffs on Tuesday on Mexico and Canada. Exactly what they are, we're going to leave that for the president and his team to negotiate."
Lutnick's comments were the first indication from Trump's administration that it may not impose the full threatened 25 per cent tariffs on all goods from Mexico and non-energy imports from Canada.
He said the two countries have "done a reasonable job" securing their borders with the United States, though the deadly drug fentanyl continues to flow into the country.
Trump sowed confusion last week when he mentioned a possible Apr 2 deadline in connection with tariffs on Canada and Mexico, but later reaffirmed the Tuesday deadline and said he would add another 10 per cent tariff on Chinese goods on Tuesday, effectively doubling 10 per cent duties imposed on Feb 4.
Lutnick said Trump is expected to raise tariffs on China on Tuesday unless the country ends fentanyl trafficking into the US.
Source: Reuters/fs
