Türkiye probes cause of military plane crash that killed 20

ISTANBUL: Investigators have found the black box from the Turkish military plane that crashed in Georgia, killing all 20 onboard, but have yet to analyse it, officials said on Wednesday (Nov 12), warning against hasty conclusions about what caused the incident.

Türkiye said the military cargo plane crashed while returning home from Azerbaijan and investigators had so far recovered 19 bodies and were looking for the last one.

The plane took off from Ganja airport in western Azerbaijan on Tuesday afternoon but crashed shortly after crossing the border into eastern Georgia, the ministry said after the incident.

"Our heroic comrades-in-arms were martyred on 11 November 2025 due to the crash of our C-130 military cargo aircraft, which had taken off from Azerbaijan to return to Türkiye," Defence Minister Yasar Guler said on X alongside 20 photographs of those who died.

Türkiye has not said what caused the accident but dramatic footage taken by eyewitnesses and published by Azerbaijani media appeared to show the plane spinning horizontally alongside several bits of debris as it fell.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said investigators had found the aircraft's black box and were looking into what caused the crash.

"Last night, our 46-person accident investigation team was deployed to the region. The black box of our aircraft has been found and investigations have begun," he said.

"We have recovered the bodies of 19 of our martyrs. Search operations continue for the last one."