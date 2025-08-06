Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

LOS ANGELES: Two Chinese nationals were arrested in California and charged with illegally exporting tens of millions of dollars' worth of Nvidia AI chips and other advanced technology to China without the required US government licenses, the Justice Department said on Tuesday (Aug 5).

Chuan Geng, 28, of Pasadena, and Shiwei Yang, 28, of El Monte, are accused of operating a company, ALX Solutions Inc, that facilitated more than 20 illegal shipments between October 2022 and July 2025, according to a criminal complaint unsealed this week.

EXPORT CONTROLS VIOLATED

The complaint alleges that ALX Solutions was established in 2022, shortly after the US imposed sweeping export controls restricting the sale of certain high-performance chips and technologies to China. The rules require exporters to obtain licenses from the US Commerce Department.

Instead, Geng and Yang are accused of routing the chips through third-party shipping and freight forwarding firms in Singapore and Malaysia, common transshipment points for goods illegally destined for China.

The Department of Justice said one China-based company paid ALX Solutions US$1 million in January 2024. Additional funds reportedly came from businesses in Hong Kong and mainland China, rather than the listed freight forwarding intermediaries.