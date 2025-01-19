Two judges shot dead at Iran's supreme court

Two judges were killed in a shooting attack on Saturday (Jan 18) at the supreme court building in Tehran, Iranian state media reported.

TEHRAN:

"This morning, a gunman infiltrated the supreme court in a planned act of assassination of two brave and experienced judges. The two judges were martyred in the act," the judiciary's Mizan Online website reported.

Mizan said the assailant "killed himself" after the "terrorist" act.

State news agency IRNA said one other person was wounded.

Mizan identified the two slain judges as Ali Razini and Mohammad Moghisseh, both of whom handled cases "fighting crimes against national security, espionage and terrorism".