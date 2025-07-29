Two killed, several injured in Reno casino shooting

RENO, NEVADA: Two people were killed and at least three others injured in a shooting early Monday (Jul 28) at the Grand Sierra Resort casino in Reno, local media reported.

The shooting occurred in the casino’s parking lot. CNN, citing the local public health office, said two people died and three others were taken to hospital for treatment.

Reno police said a suspect had been taken into custody. The suspect was also hospitalised, according to CNN. Police have not yet released the suspect’s name or a possible motive.

CNN, quoting a law enforcement official, said the suspect was seen pacing the parking lot for about 45 minutes before opening fire. His weapon briefly jammed during the attack.

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve told the Reno Gazette Journal she believed two people were dead and that two others were in critical condition. “We're trying to pull together what happened,” she said.

Reno, the second-largest city in Nevada after Las Vegas, is known for its casinos and nightlife.