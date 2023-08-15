Britain to stop overseas students from bringing family amid efforts to curb migration

TOO MANY DEPENDENTS

The Home Office said that while it wants more international students to study in Britain, the number of dependents that they have been bringing with them has reached unsustainable levels.

Last year, almost 136,000 visas were granted to dependents of students – more than an eight-fold increase from 16,000 dependents in 2019.

Both the student visa and dependent visa allow the holder to work in Britain. The government said the visas are being abused as a backdoor route to find employment.

There is also a concern that dependents are competing with locals for housing and jobs.

MIXED REACTION

The reaction from Britain’s universities has been mixed.

Some are worried that the changes risk affecting the US$33 billion per year international students bring to the economy.

Others worry that reducing the number of dependents will exacerbate an already painful labour shortage, as they currently make up for a shortfall in domestic workers.

The University of Portsmouth, which welcomes new cohorts of international students each year from countries like Bangladesh, Malaysia, and China, said it recognises their contributions.

“(International students and their dependents) enrich the culture, they enrich the campus, they enrich the city. The individual students themselves are also enriched so that they are equipped to deal with working in a global context,” said Mr Chris Chang, the university’s deputy vice chancellor of global engagement and student life.

However, he said he understands the government’s balancing act, and believes the appeal of British universities will keep demand for international placements high.