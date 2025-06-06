UK’s steel industry struggles for survival despite tariff deal with US

LONDON: Two months ago, major steel producer British Steel nearly collapsed before it was taken over by the United Kingdom’s government in a last-ditch effort to rescue the company.

This came after the firm’s Chinese owner Jingye Group announced that its two blast furnaces – the last of their kind in the UK – would close for good in the English industrial town of Scunthorpe, putting hundreds of jobs at risk.

The government’s move underscores the deepening strain on Britain’s steel industry. It is grappling with global oversupply and uncertain trade conditions – particularly in its vital export market, the United States.

America is the UK’s second-largest steel export market, worth over 400 million pounds (US$540 million) a year.

Despite the British government signing a trade deal with Washington last month that promised to bring tariffs down to zero, British steelmakers are still paying a 25 per cent levy on exports to the US. This rate will remain until at least Jul 9.

The deal has temporarily spared the UK from the even steeper 50 per cent tariffs imposed on other nations, which kicked in on Wednesday (Jun 4).