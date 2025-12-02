Head of UK budget watchdog quits after early release of Reeves' budget

LONDON: The head of Britain's fiscal watchdog submitted his resignation on Monday (Dec 1) after his agency last week inadvertently released the key details of finance minister Rachel Reeves' annual tax-and-spending budget statement ahead of time.

Richard Hughes said he wanted to help the Office for Budget Responsibility to recover quickly from the lapse which an investigation linked to IT weaknesses and leadership failures.

"I have, therefore, decided it is in the best interest of the OBR for me to resign as its chair and take full responsibility to the shortcomings identified in the report," he said in a letter to Reeves.

Hughes began his first five-year term as chair of the independent public body in 2020 before Reeves backed him for a second term in May.

His departure follows a period of strained relations between Reeves and the OBR.