UK's Labour blocks potential Starmer rival from standing as MP

LONDON: The UK's ruling Labour party on Sunday (Jan 25) blocked Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham from standing to be an MP in an upcoming by-election.
The move is likely to trigger outrage from supporters of the former cabinet minister, who is seen by some as a potential rival to Prime Minister Keir Starmer for leadership of the party and country.
Sources close to Labour's National Executive Committee (NEC) said a "very clear majority" opposed Burnham's bid due to concerns about the cost of an election to replace him as mayor, UK media initially reported.
The decision was made by a subgroup of the NEC.
The Labour party later said in a statement that they had made this decision to avoid an "unnecessary" mayoral election in Manchester.
"Although the party would be confident of retaining the mayoralty, the NEC could not put Labour's control of Greater Manchester at any risk," it said.
"Andy Burnham is doing a great job as mayor of Greater Manchester. We believe it is in the best interests of the party to avoid an unnecessary mayoral election which would use substantial amounts of taxpayers' money and resources that are better spent tackling the cost of living crisis."
Burnham had announced on X his desire to stand in the Gorton and Denton by-election on Saturday evening.
Former Labour MP Andrew Gwynne - who stood down on Friday - won the constituency comfortably in 2024.
But the collapse in Labour's polling numbers since then means the party now faces a tough fight with the anti-immigrant Reform UK and the Green Party to retain the seat