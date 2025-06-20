UK parliament votes for assisted dying paving way for historic law change

Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour government was neutral on the legislation, meaning politicians voted according to their conscience rather than along party lines. Starmer voted for the legislation.

Supporters of the Bill say it will provide dignity and compassion to people suffering, but opponents worry that vulnerable people could be coerced into ending their lives.

Hundreds of people had gathered outside parliament to hear news of the vote.

When the result was read out, those in favour of the legislation hugged, clapped and cheered. They shouted “victory”, “we won” and waved their placards. Those opposed to it stood in silence.

Emma Bray, who has motor neurone disease, said she hoped the result would help people in her condition.

Bray, who is 42 and has two children, said she plans to starve herself to death next month to help relieve the pain after being told she only has six months to live.

“This result will mean that people will not have to go through the same suffering I have faced,” she told Reuters.

Opinion polls show that a majority of Britons back assisted dying. Friday's vote followed hours of emotional debate and references to personal stories in the chamber and followed a vote in November that approved the legislation in principle.

Opponents of the Bill had argued that ill people may feel they should end their lives for fear of being a burden to their families and society. Some lawmakers withdrew their support after the initial vote last year, saying safeguards had been weakened.

The vote took place 10 years after parliament last voted against allowing assisted dying. The 314-291 vote showed narrowing support from the vote in November, which was 330 to 275 in favour.