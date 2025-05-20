UK police arrest third man over fire at PM Starmer's house

LONDON: British police arrested a third man in an investigation into a series of arson attacks in north London, including a fire at a house belonging to Prime Minister Keir Starmer.



A 34-year-old man was arrested on Monday (May 19) morning in Chelsea, southwest London, on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life, London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement.



Two other men - 21-year-old Ukrainian national Roman Lavrynovych and a 26-year-old man who has not been named - have also been arrested.



Lavrynovych was charged with three counts of arson with intent to endanger life over the three fires, which took place last week.



British police were called last week to the blaze at Starmer's property in Kentish Town, north London - the constituency he represents. No one was injured, but the entrance to the home was damaged.