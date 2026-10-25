UK police say 'claims' over Meghan Markle's dad not sent to other law enforcement

LONDON: London's Metropolitan Police confirmed on Saturday (Oct 24) it had received a letter in 2019 about a "number of claims" relating to the father of Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle.

The force said it passed on the information to the royal couple but did not share it with other law enforcement agencies.

Meghan said on Friday that she was "deeply distressed" by accusations that her father Thomas Markle had possessed images of child abuse, adding she had blocked contact between him and her children over previous "troubling and disturbing" allegations.

The Sun and Daily Mail newspapers reported that images had allegedly been found among Markle's belongings at his former home in the Philippines. He denies all the claims.

Meghan, 45, also said that in 2018 she had seen a letter sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection making similar accusations.

The Met said in a statement that it had in January 2019 "received a letter containing a number of claims about alleged offending outside the United Kingdom".

"The letter was reviewed and a decision was made that it should be passed to the office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their awareness," said a spokesperson, using Harry and Meghan's official titles.

In her comments on Friday, Meghan said she "was given assurances" that the allegations against her father "were being investigated".