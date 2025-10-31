What we know about the downfall of Andrew, born a UK prince

LONDON: The downfall of Andrew, formerly known as prince and born into a life of royal privilege as the son of the late Queen Elizabeth II, was complete on Thursday (Oct 30), when his brother King Charles III moved to strip him of all his titles.

The family of his alleged victim, Virginia Giuffre, hailed the king's decision as a victory, saying "an ordinary American girl from an ordinary American family brought down a British prince with her truth and extraordinary courage".

It is an ignominious fate for Andrew, who had seemingly revelled in his links to convicted US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Here's what we know so far about his fall:

FRIENDSHIP WITH EPSTEIN

Andrew reportedly first met Epstein in 1999 through the late multimillionaire's girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell.

In 2008, Epstein was convicted in the United States of procuring a minor for prostitution and was handed an 18-month jail sentence.

Despite this, the pair were photographed in 2010 walking through Central Park in New York together.

Andrew claimed this was the end of their friendship.

But an email to Epstein in February 2011 "from a member of the British royal family" believed to be Andrew said: "Keep in close touch and we'll play some more soon !!!!", according to UK court documents revealed earlier this year.

Epstein died by suicide in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on charges of trafficking underage girls for sex.