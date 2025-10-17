UK seeks to repay victims of huge China bitcoin scam

LONDON: Britain has proposed compensating victims of a massive scam in China that resulted in what is believed to be the world's largest cryptocurrency seizure, lawyers told AFP on Thursday (Oct 16).

At a Wednesday hearing in London, authorities confirmed a "victim compensation scheme is under active consideration", said Jackson Ng, a lawyer at Duan & Duan, which represents several victims.

In-depth discussions with representatives of the victims on what such a scheme might look like are expected to continue in the coming months, he added.

More than 128,000 victims were defrauded through a scheme in China between 2014 and 2017, according to London's Met Police.

At the centre of the scheme, Chinese businesswoman Zhimin Qian, also known as Yadi Zhang, stored the illegally obtained funds in bitcoin assets before fleeing China with fake documents.

In 2018, she arrived in the UK, where she attempted to launder the proceeds by purchasing property.