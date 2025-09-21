UK set to recognise Palestinian state, Lammy says aim is to help two-state solution

LONDON: Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to announce on Sunday (Sep 21) Britain's recognition of a Palestinian state in a break with long-standing policy, despite stiff opposition from Israel and disapproval from the United States, the UK's closest ally.

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy confirmed that Starmer would announce his decision later on Sunday and said any recognition should be seen as part of a peace process leading to an eventual two-state solution.

A number of other countries including France, Canada, Australia and Belgium are also expected to formally recognise a Palestinian state this week at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

"Any step to recognise (a Palestinian state) is because we wish to keep alive the prospects of a two-state solution," Lammy told Sky News.

NO GAZA CEASEFIRE, SAYS LAMMY

Starmer said in July that Britain would recognise Palestine unless Israel reached a ceasefire with Hamas, let more aid into Gaza, made clear there would be no annexation of the West Bank, and committed to a peace process delivering a two-state solution - a Palestinian state co-existing alongside Israel.