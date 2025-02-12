Thousands of jobs at risk in UK universities amid drop in international student enrolment

CARDIFF: For more than 140 years, Cardiff University in the United Kingdom has taught some of the brightest students from around the world, including multiple heads of state and Nobel Prize winners.

But the prominent Welsh institution is now among over 80 universities in Britain that are currently restructuring or looking to reduce staff numbers.

Last month, it announced plans to cut 400 full-time jobs – about 7 per cent of all its roles – and close several courses like ancient history, nursing, music, and modern languages and translation.

A consultation on the proposed changes will run for 90 days, with final plans for approval to be considered in June.

This comes as universities in the UK have been facing a funding crisis, with many struggling with rising costs amid a dramatic fall in the number of high fee-paying international students choosing to study there.

Some university heads have warned that 10,000 jobs could be lost in higher education in the UK.

INTERNATIONAL, DOMESTIC ISSUES

According to the government’s most recent figures, a quarter of the total UK student population in 2023 were from overseas - just over 750,000. More than 100,000 students came from India and China.

But early data showed that this academic year from September 2024 to August this year, study visas have fallen by more than 30 per cent. Postgraduate enrolment is also down by 40 per cent.