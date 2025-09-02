Ukraine backers to discuss post-war guarantees at Thursday summit

PARIS: France will host a mostly virtual meeting on Thursday (Sep 4) of around 30 countries to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine once there is a peace agreement with Russia, and to denounce Moscow’s refusal to negotiate.
“Following the meeting held between Europeans and Americans in Washington on Aug 18, the heads of state and government will discuss the work on security guarantees for Ukraine conducted in recent weeks and will take stock of the consequences of Russia’s persistent refusal to make peace,” French President Emmanuel Macron’s office said.
SECURITY GUARANTEES UNDER DEBATE
The so-called “coalition of the willing,” set up by France and Britain in February, has been trying to define military contributions to deter Russia from future attacks. But progress has stalled as European governments insist any role must be backed by US security guarantees, which have so far been lacking from President Donald Trump’s administration.
Thursday’s meeting will review recent planning by army chiefs and highlight that since Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin in August, there has been no progress toward direct talks between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, diplomats said.
Zelenskyy is due in Paris on Thursday, though most leaders will join virtually. It was unclear if the US would attend, though diplomats said Washington would at least be debriefed afterwards.
ZELENSKYY STEPS UP DIPLOMATIC PUSH
On social media, Zelenskyy thanked Macron for his “steadfast support” and urged a response to Russia “dragging their feet and prolonging the war.”
He also said he had spoken with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte about coordination. “Russia has stolen from peace, brazenly taking away a significant part of this year,” Zelenskyy wrote. “This autumn, we must do everything possible to strengthen our positions.”
FOCUS ON MILITARY SUPPORT
The coalition largely consists of European Union members but also includes Türkiye, Canada and Australia.
Trump has suggested for the first time that the US might consider some post-war military role, such as air support, provided Europe steps up its planning.
Macron said on Friday that contributions for post-war Ukraine would focus on strengthening its army, including training, financing and equipment, while also considering the creation of a “reassurance force” on land, sea or air.
A final element would involve support forces stationed in countries bordering Ukraine.