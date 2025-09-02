Ukraine backers to discuss post-war guarantees at Thursday summit

PARIS: France will host a mostly virtual meeting on Thursday (Sep 4) of around 30 countries to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine once there is a peace agreement with Russia, and to denounce Moscow’s refusal to negotiate.

“Following the meeting held between Europeans and Americans in Washington on Aug 18, the heads of state and government will discuss the work on security guarantees for Ukraine conducted in recent weeks and will take stock of the consequences of Russia’s persistent refusal to make peace,” French President Emmanuel Macron’s office said.

SECURITY GUARANTEES UNDER DEBATE

The so-called “coalition of the willing,” set up by France and Britain in February, has been trying to define military contributions to deter Russia from future attacks. But progress has stalled as European governments insist any role must be backed by US security guarantees, which have so far been lacking from President Donald Trump’s administration.

Thursday’s meeting will review recent planning by army chiefs and highlight that since Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin in August, there has been no progress toward direct talks between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, diplomats said.

Zelenskyy is due in Paris on Thursday, though most leaders will join virtually. It was unclear if the US would attend, though diplomats said Washington would at least be debriefed afterwards.