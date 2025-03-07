EU leaders to back defence surge, support Zelenskyy after US aid freeze

BRUSSELS: European leaders aim to endorse bold measures to ramp up defence spending and pledge support for Ukraine on Thursday (Mar 6) after Donald Trump's suspension of military aid to Kyiv fuelled concerns the continent can no longer be sure of US protection.

Leaders of the European Union's 27 countries will be joined by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a summit in Brussels, although their show of solidarity may be marred by Hungary refusing to endorse a statement backing Kyiv.

The meeting takes place against a backdrop of dramatic defence policy decisions driven by fears that Russia, emboldened by its war in Ukraine, may attack an EU country next and that Europe cannot rely on the US to come to its aid.

US President Donald Trump has insisted he is committed to the NATO security alliance that links North America and Europe.

But he has also said Europe must take more responsibility for its security and previously suggested the US would not protect a NATO ally that did not spend enough on defence.

His decision to shift from staunch US support for Ukraine to a more conciliatory stance towards Moscow has deeply alarmed Europeans who see Russia as the biggest threat to their security.