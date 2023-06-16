Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Putin touts Russian economy, says Ukraine's president is 'shame to Jewish people'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Putin touts Russian economy, says Ukraine's president is 'shame to Jewish people'

Putin touts Russian economy, says Ukraine's president is 'shame to Jewish people'

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he addresses the audience during the plenary session of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum on Jun 16, 2023. (Photo: AP/Agency RIA Novosti/Pavel Bednyakov)

16 Jun 2023 11:53PM (Updated: 17 Jun 2023 12:02AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TALLINN, Estonia: President Vladimir Putin on Friday (Jun 16) touted Russia's prospects at the country's main international economic forum despite heavy international sanctions imposed because of the war in Ukraine.

Western officials and investors steered clear of this year's St Petersburg International Economic Forum that for decades has been Russia's premier event for attracting foreign capital and is sometimes likened to the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos.

The Kremlin earlier also banned journalists from countries that Russia regards as "unfriendly" from covering the proceedings that began on Wednesday and continue through Saturday.

Moscow has imposed that designation on scores of countries including the United States, Canada, European Union members and Australia in connection with sanctions imposed over the fighting in Ukraine.

Nonetheless, Putin said at the forum's plenary session: "We haven't turned onto the self-isolation path. Quite the opposite - we have widened contacts with reliable and responsible partners in the countries and regions that serve as the engine, the drivers of the world's economy today.

"I'd like to reiterate: These are the markets of the future; everyone clearly understands it."

Officials did not provide a list of foreign businesses attending, but the programme for the more than 100 panel discussions showed a marked majority of speakers hailing from Russia.

While one of the panel sessions listed in the programme touted Russia as a "global tech hub", descriptions of others tacitly admitted Moscow’s growing economic isolation since its troops moved into Ukraine last February.

Putin also vehemently defended Russia's sending troops into Ukraine and repeated his claims that the Ukrainian government is a neo-Nazi regime, despite President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Jewish roots.

"My Jewish friends say that Zelenskyy is not a Jew, but a shame to the Jewish people," Putin said.

Related:

Source: AP/kg

Related Topics

Ukraine invasion Russia Ukraine Vladimir Putin

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.