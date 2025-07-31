Ukraine moves to restore power of anti-graft agencies

KYIV: Ukrainian lawmakers on Thursday (Jul 31) approved a bill restoring the independence of the country's two main anti-corruption agencies, moving to defuse a political crisis that has shaken faith in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's wartime leadership.

Thousands of protesters rallied in Kyiv and other cities in recent days in a rare show of discontent after lawmakers led by Zelenskyy's ruling party rushed through amendments last week defanging the respected agencies.

Zelenskyy reversed course after the outcry and under pressure from top European officials, who warned that Ukraine was jeopardising its bid for EU membership by curbing the powers of its anti-graft authorities.

Lawmakers voted 331 to 0 in favour of the new Zelenskyy-submitted bill, which reverses measures that had given his hand-picked general prosecutor the power to transfer cases away from the agencies and reassign prosecutors.

Critics alleged the step had been designed to protect his political allies from prosecution.

Eradicating graft and shoring up the rule of law are key requirements for Kyiv to join the EU, which Ukrainians see as critical to their future as they fend off a Russian invasion.

Demonstrations had continued even after Zelenskyy submitted the new bill, with hundreds rallying near the presidential administration in Kyiv late on Wednesday chanting "Shame!" and "The people are the power!".

Activists also rallied near parliament ahead of Thursday's vote to pressure lawmakers to approve the new measure. They burst into applause after it passed.

Speaking at the rostrum before voting, opposition lawmaker Yaroslav Yurchyshyn thanked Ukrainians for stopping authorities "one step from the abyss" of autocracy.

Some lawmakers appeared in parliament with hand-made placards mimicking those carried by protesters.

The bill now goes to Zelenskyy for signature.