World

Ukraine needs better air defences, Zelenskyy says after Russian drone attack
Rescuers work at a residential building hit by a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Hlukhiv, Sumy region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released on Nov 19, 2024. (Photo: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Sumy region/Handout via REUTERS)

24 Nov 2024 07:06PM (Updated: 24 Nov 2024 07:12PM)
KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday (Nov 24) Ukraine needs to strengthen its air defences to protect people after its air defence units shot down 50 of 73 Russian drones launched overnight over many regions.

"An air alert has been sounded almost daily across Ukraine this week," Zelenskyy said on Telegram messenger.

Over the past week Russia used more than 800 guided aerial bombs, about 460 attack drones, and more than 20 missiles of various types, Zelenskyy said.

"Ukraine is not a testing ground for weapons. Ukraine is a sovereign and independent state. But Russia still continues its efforts to kill our people, spread fear and panic, and weaken us," he said.

The Ukrainian military said earlier on Sunday that air defence units had destroyed more than 10 Russian drones that were targeting Kyiv in an overnight attack.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries as a result of the attack, Kyiv's military administration posted on Telegram.

Reuters witnesses heard explosions in Kyiv in what sounded like air defence units in operation.

"The UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) were flying in different directions towards Kyiv," said Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration. "The air raid alert in the city lasted for more than three hours."

There was no immediate comment from Russia about the attack.

Source: Reuters/ec

Russia

