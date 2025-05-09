Ukraine says it has uncovered Hungarian spy network, Hungary expels two in response

KYIV: Ukraine's SBU security agency said on Friday (May 9) it had uncovered a spy network run by the Hungarian state to obtain intelligence about its defences, with Hungary responding to what it called "propaganda" by expelling two people at the Ukrainian embassy in Budapest.

The SBU said in a statement it had detained two suspected agents who, it said, were being run by Hungarian military intelligence.

It was the first time in Ukraine's history that a Hungarian spy network had been found to be working against Kyiv's interests, it said.

Hungary is part of the European Union and NATO, two blocs with which Kyiv is closely allied in Russia's war in Ukraine, but relations between Kyiv and Budapest have often been fraught.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has been sceptical about Western military aid for Ukraine. He has also maintained relations with Vladimir Putin, putting him at odds with most other EU leaders, who have sought to isolate the Russian president since Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The SBU said the two suspects were former members of Ukraine's military, were in custody and had been given notice they were under suspicion of committing state treason.

It said they were recruited by a handler in Hungarian military intelligence, and given cash and special equipment for secret communication.

The SBU said the alleged agents were tasked with passing on to their handler details about Ukraine's air defence batteries, and other military capabilities in the Transcarpathia region of southern Ukraine.

Ukraine is home to around 150,000 ethnic Hungarians, most of them in the Transcarpathia region. Orban's government and Kyiv have clashed over the community's language rights.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told a press conference he regarded the move as Ukrainian propaganda that should be treated with caution before announcing that Budapest had expelled from Hungary two people it had identified as spies.

"We do not tolerate that Ukraine should continuously launch such defamatory acts against Hungary and the Hungarian people," Szijjarto said in a Facebook video.

"Therefore, today we have expelled from Hungary two spies working under diplomatic cover at Ukraine's embassy in Budapest," he said.

Szijjarto accused Ukraine of often using anti-Hungarian propaganda that proved unfounded and said Ukraine's latest move was driven by Hungary's opposition to providing military aid to Ukraine as it fends off Russia's three-year-old invasion.

There was no immediate response to a request for comment from the Hungarian government.

Hungary is part of the European Union and NATO, two blocs with which Ukraine is closely allied in the war it is fighting with Russia.

However, relations between the two countries have often been fraught. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has been sceptical about Western military aid for Ukraine.

He has also maintained relations with Vladimir Putin, putting him at odds with most other EU leaders who have sought to isolate the Russian president since Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The SBU said the two suspects are former members of the Ukrainian military. It said they were recruited by a handler in Hungarian military intelligence, and given cash and special equipment for secret communication.

The agents were tasked with passing on to their handler details about Ukraine's air defence batteries, and other military capabilities in the Transcarpathia region of southern Ukraine, which borders Hungary.