At UN, Israeli former hostage appeals for ceasefire deal to go on

Negotiators have not fully resolved the steps to follow in later phases. Hamas still holds dozens of hostages.

"I need to make sure that the world knows that: the deal must go on in full ... completely, in all the stages," she told the Security Council before then describing how a house she was held hostage in was blown up, trapping her in the rubble.

"I couldn't move, I couldn't breathe - I thought it's going to be the last seconds of my life," said Argamani, adding that she received no medical help from Hamas. "Being here with you today is a miracle."

UN Middle East envoy Sigrid Kaag, who is also the senior UN humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza, told the Security Council that a resumption of hostilities in the Palestinian enclave "must be avoided at all costs."

"The trauma is undeniable on both sides," she said. "In my last visit to Gaza, soon after the ceasefire came into effect, I was once again moved by a sense of utter devastation ... and despair due to loss, trauma and a sense of abandonment."