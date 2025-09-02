UN refugee agency to cut budget by nearly a fifth amid funding shortfalls

GENEVA: The United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Monday (Sep 1) it plans to scale back its budget by nearly a fifth next year due to financial constraints, even as conflicts including Sudan’s war drive record numbers of people from their homes.

UNHCR’s projected 2026 budget will fall to US$8.5 billion from US$10.2 billion in 2025, according to a document published online. The agency also plans to close its Southern Africa bureau and cut nearly 4,000 jobs.

The Geneva-based body expects the number of forcibly displaced and stateless people worldwide to rise to 136 million in 2026, up from 129.9 million in 2024.

The closure of the regional bureau in Pretoria, South Africa, will take effect on Oct 1, with its responsibilities absorbed by East and West African offices. Southern Africa currently hosts refugees fleeing conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo and violence in northern Mozambique. The Pretoria office employed 72 staff and covered 16 countries.