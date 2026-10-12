UN refugee agency's funding shortfall is impacting refugees worldwide, its chief says

GENEVA: Deep funding shortfalls are forcing the UN refugee agency to make painful cuts across its humanitarian operations worldwide, and there are limits to how much restructuring can offset shrinking donor support, its chief said on Monday (Oct 12).

UNHCR has secured only US$3 billion, or 35 per cent of the US$8.5 billion in funding it requires for 2026, High Commissioner Barham Salih told the agency's executive committee at a meeting in Geneva.

The shortfall follows aid cuts by countries including the United States under President Donald Trump ​at a time of record global displacement.

Funding for next year remains uncertain although the expected figure of around $2.68 billion could improve after a UNHCR donor pledging conference in December, Salih said.

UNHCR has launched one of its largest restructurings in the agency's history because of the budget squeeze, with Salih saying its workforce had been reduced since 2024 from 20,000 employees to just under 12,000.

"Protection has a floor. Below it, the system does not simply become smaller. The protection we can provide begins to fail," he said.

Salih cautioned that restructuring could not compensate indefinitely for lower funding, and that the funding crisis was already having tangible consequences for refugees and humanitarian partners.

"There is a difference between doing more with less and being asked to do the impossible," he said.