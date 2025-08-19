UN says record 383 aid workers killed in 2024

GENEVA: A record 383 aid workers were killed in 2024, the United Nations said on Tuesday (Aug 19), branding the figures and lack of accountability a "shameful indictment" of international apathy - and warned this year's toll was equally disturbing.

The 2024 figure was up 31 per cent on the year before, the UN said on World Humanitarian Day, "driven by the relentless conflicts in Gaza, where 181 humanitarian workers were killed, and in Sudan, where 60 lost their lives".

It said state actors were the most common perpetrators of the killings in 2024.

The UN said most of those killed were local staff, and were either attacked in the line of duty or in their homes.

Besides those killed, 308 aid workers were wounded, 125 kidnapped and 45 detained last year.

"Even one attack against a humanitarian colleague is an attack on all of us and on the people we serve," said UN aid chief Tom Fletcher.

"Attacks on this scale, with zero accountability, are a shameful indictment of international inaction and apathy.

"As the humanitarian community, we demand - again - that those with power and influence act for humanity, protect civilians and aid workers and hold perpetrators to account."