Gaza blockages, US foreign aid cuts deepening humanitarian crises: Doctors Without Borders

Amid growing concerns over widespread starvation in Gaza, Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) – or Doctors Without Borders – is among dozens of aid groups sounding the alarm over what they call Israel’s “weaponisation of aid” in the Palestinian territory.

“It’s only getting worse since the beginning (of the Gaza war),” said the humanitarian charity’s international medical secretary Maria Guevara on Monday (Aug 18).

Between May and July, the number of victims in MSF’s hospitals and facilities in the Gaza Strip surged from about 2,000 to 3,700, she added.

“What we’ve seen in just the (past) seven weeks … it’s at least 71 children already as victims. Forty-one of them were around the Gaza distribution sites. And when you see an eight-year-old kid shot in the chest, this is not by hazard,” she told CNA’s Asia Now programme.

In a joint letter released last Thursday, MSF was among more than 100 groups that said Israel has increasingly used new stricter legislation – which regulates foreign aid groups – to deny their requests to bring supplies into Gaza.

According to the letter, at least 60 requests to bring aid into Gaza were rejected in July alone.

Israel has denied there are restrictions on aid and said the rules, introduced in March, ensures aid “reaches the population directly and not Hamas”.

UK-based Oxfam said US$2.5 million worth of its supplies, including food, were barred from entering Gaza. Another charity, CARE, said it had not been authorised to bring in aid since March.