UN says time is short to stop famine spreading as Israel bombards Gaza City

JERUSALEM: There is a “narrow window” to prevent famine from spreading further in Gaza, a top United Nations official warned on Sunday (Sep 7), urging Israel to allow unimpeded aid delivery as its forces intensify a new offensive in Gaza City.
Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are already facing or at risk of famine in areas including the enclave’s largest urban centre, according to global hunger monitors. Israel, which halted aid for 11 weeks earlier this year, says it is now stepping up efforts to let food into Gaza, though international agencies insist far more is needed.
UN aid chief Tom Fletcher said there was only until the end of September to avert famine in Deir al Balah in central Gaza and Khan Younis in the south. “That window is now closing fast,” he said.
ISRAEL SAYS AID FLOWING
Israel’s defence agency COGAT said more than 1,900 trucks, most carrying food, had entered Gaza in the past week. “We will continue facilitating humanitarian aid into Gaza for the civilian population – not Hamas,” it said.
Israeli forces are now within a few kilometres of central Gaza City, where they issued weekend evacuation warnings to civilians before striking high-rise towers they said were used by Hamas. Hamas denied the allegations, saying the buildings housed displaced families.
Local health officials said overnight strikes killed 14 people, including at a school in southern Gaza City sheltering the displaced. The Israeli military said civilians had been warned and that it was targeting a Hamas militant.
‘ENOUGH IS ENOUGH’
Residents voiced desperation as the offensive displaced tens of thousands more people. “We want a ceasefire, end this war before Gaza City is turned into ruins like Rafah,” said Emad, a Gaza City resident who declined to give his surname.
The war, now in its second year, has also become increasingly unpopular in Israel, where tens of thousands protested on Saturday night alongside families of hostages still held in Gaza.
Israel says the war could end immediately if Hamas disarmed and freed all captives. Hamas has offered to release the hostages if Israel agreed to withdraw its forces and halt the offensive.
More than 64,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel launched its assault after Hamas’ October 7, 2023 cross-border attack that killed 1,200 people and saw 251 others abducted, according to Gaza health officials.
Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, speaking in Jerusalem alongside his Israeli counterpart, urged Israel to “change course” and end the campaign, citing extreme humanitarian concerns.