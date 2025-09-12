UN Security Council condemns strikes on Qatar, without naming Israel

The United Nations Security Council on Thursday (Sep 11) condemned strikes on Qatar earlier this week and called for de-escalation, without naming Israel, which carried out the attack.

The Security Council "underscored the importance of de-escalation and expressed their solidarity with Qatar", said the statement, which required the agreement of all 15 council members, including Israel's ally the United States.

Council members also "underlined their support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar".

On Tuesday, Israel launched an unprecedented strike on Qatar's capital Doha targeting Hamas leaders.

The group said its top officials survived, while five of its members were left dead, and a Qatari security force member was also killed.