UN sounds alarm over possible full Israeli takeover of Gaza

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is favouring a complete military takeover of Gaza, Israeli media reported on Tuesday (Aug 5), as ceasefire negotiations with Hamas collapsed and deaths from hunger and strikes continue to rise in the besieged Palestinian territory.

Netanyahu was expected to meet senior security officials, including Defence Minister Israel Katz and military Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, to finalise a new strategy for Cabinet consideration later this week, an Israeli official told Reuters. Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, a close confidant of Netanyahu, would also attend.

The reported strategy would reverse a 2005 decision to withdraw settlers and troops from Gaza while retaining control of its borders, a move that Israeli right-wing parties blame for enabling Hamas to gain power in the enclave.

Israeli Channel 12, citing an official in Netanyahu’s office, said the prime minister was leaning towards full control of the enclave. However, it remains unclear whether this would mean a long-term occupation or a limited operation to dismantle Hamas and rescue hostages. The prime minister’s office declined to comment.

“It is still necessary to complete the defeat of the enemy in Gaza, release our hostages and ensure that Gaza never again constitutes a threat to Israel,” Netanyahu said on Tuesday at a military base. “We are not giving up on any of these missions.”

Mediation efforts have broken down despite sustained international pressure for a ceasefire to halt the fighting, ease hunger and address worsening humanitarian conditions.

Gaza’s health ministry said eight more people had died of starvation or malnutrition in the last 24 hours, while 79 others were killed in the latest Israeli fire. Palestinian authorities say more than 61,000 people have been killed in the conflict, most of them civilians.

UNITED NATIONS ALARMED BY REPORTS OF EXPANSION

The United Nations on Tuesday called reports about a possible decision to expand Israel's military operations throughout the Gaza Strip "deeply alarming" if true.

UN Assistant Secretary-General Miroslav Jenca told a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Gaza that such a move "would risk catastrophic consequences ... and could further endanger the lives of the remaining hostages in Gaza."

"International law is clear in the regard; Gaza is and must remain an integral part of the future Palestinian state," he added.