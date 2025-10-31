US immigration raid on Hyundai plant exposes visa gaps, raises investment concerns

GEORGIA: Nearly half the products on the shelves of Viet Huong Oriental Market in Ellabell, Georgia, are Asian imports – catering mainly to South Korean workers at the nearby Hyundai assembly plant.

Owner and manager Sammie Rentz invested about half a million dollars to open the grocery store in March, around the same time Korean automaker Hyundai officially launched its massive new facility.

“I’d see a good 60 to 70 Koreans a day,” said Rentz, adding that business was so brisk he had even considered expanding.

“They’d fill up a cart or maybe two, with groceries for their families and I’d see them maybe twice a week.”

But the boom was short-lived. Sales have plummeted since immigration authorities detained about 300 South Koreans in a sweeping raid at the Hyundai plant on Sep 4.

Rentz said that unless business picks up soon, he may be forced to close the store within two to three months.