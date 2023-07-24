Anti-Asian hate crimes prompt action by New York’s Chinatown community

NEW YORK: Anti-Asian violence in New York City has stirred a wave of fear across its Chinatown community, prompting some to take action - such as installing security cameras - in an effort to ease safety concerns.

The number of anti-Asian attacks, fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic, remains elevated in the city.

According to the New York Police Department, there were 139 reported anti-Asian hate crimes in the city in 2021. Last year, there were 83.