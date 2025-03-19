Missing US student's parents believe she drowned on holiday in Dominican Republic

The parents of a young Indian woman, a US resident, have asked authorities in the Dominican Republic to legally declare her dead after she went missing on a spring break trip, according to a letter released by a police source on Monday (Mar 17).

Sudiksha Konanki, a 20-year-old pre-med student at the University of Pittsburgh, went missing on Mar 6 - two days before an international day of activism for women's rights - during a spring break trip to Punta Cana.

Konanki had arrived in the Caribbean nation three days earlier and had been staying in an upscale hotel on the eastern coast. She was last seen in early-morning surveillance footage making her way to the nearby beach with a group of friends.

Her clothes were later discovered on a beach nearby.

Subbarayudu and Sreedevi Konanki, in a letter to the Dominican police, said that declaring their 20-year-old daughter Sudiksha dead would allow them to "begin the grieving process" after investigations concluded she had drowned.