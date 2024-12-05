UnitedHealthcare executive killed in Manhattan in targeted attack

"Based on the evidence we have so far, it does appear that the victim was specifically targeted, but at this point, we do not know why," Kenny said.



The shooting happened not long before a scheduled investor conference at the Hilton. UnitedHealth Group Chief Executive Andrew Witty took the stage about one hour after the event started to announce the rest of the program would be cancelled.



"We're dealing with a very serious medical situation with one of our team members, and as a result, I'm afraid we're going to have to bring to a close the event today," he said.



Police tape blocked off the area on 54th Street outside the Hilton on Wednesday morning, where blue plastic gloves were strewn about and plastic cups appeared to mark the location of bullet casings.



"The police were here in seconds. It's New York. It's not normal here at seven in the morning but it's pretty scary," said Christian Diaz, who said he heard the gunfire from the nearby University Club Hotel where he works.



Police said the shooting would not affect the annual Christmas tree lighting at Rockefeller Center, a few blocks from the Hilton. The event draws large crowds of tourists and is scheduled to be televised on Wednesday evening.