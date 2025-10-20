US announces attack on Colombia rebel group boat as Trump ends aid

WASHINGTON: The United States announced Sunday (Oct 19) another strike against what it called a drug-running boat, this time attacking an alleged Colombian leftist rebel vessel in an apparent expansion of a US military operation off the coasts of South America.

Word of the attack from Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth came as President Donald Trump said the United States is halting financial aid to Colombia, accusing its president of condoning the production of drugs. This took embattled relations between two longstanding allies to a new low.

The United States has had warships deployed in the Caribbean off Venezuela since August and attacked at least six boats it said were running drugs toward the United States, killing at least 27 people so far.

Experts question the legality of attacking such boats in international waters without trying to intercept them or arrest the crew members and bring them to trial.

The flotilla has created acute tension with Venezuela amid fears the ultimate goal of the operation might be to oust leftist President Nicolas Maduro, who Washington says leads a drug cartel.

In a strike carried out Friday, Hegseth said US forces attacked a vessel he said was affiliated with Colombia's National Liberation Army, a leftist guerrilla group known as ELN in Spanish. Three crew members were killed, he said.

Hegseth said the vessel was traveling in international waters in an area under the purview of the US Southern Command, which oversees US military operations in Latin America. He did not specify where. Colombia has both Caribbean and Pacific coasts.