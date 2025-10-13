In bid to save shipyards, US set to charge fees on Chinese ships

NEW YORK: An escalating trade war between China and the United States faces another flashpoint on Tuesday (Oct 14) when Chinese ships will be required to start paying a special fee to dock at US ports.

The move announced by the US Trade Representative (USTR) in April triggered reciprocal measures from Beijing, which will impose similar costs on US ships starting the same day.

The tit-for-tat levies are just the latest in a series of disputes between the world's two largest economic powers that have roiled financial markets and heightened fears of major disruption to the global economy.

President Donald Trump massively upped the ante last week when he announced an additional 100 per cent tariff on China and threatened to cancel a summit with Xi Jinping in retaliation for Chinese export curbs on rare earth minerals.

The stated purpose of the US port fees is to address Chinese dominance of the global shipping sector and provide an incentive for building more ships in the United States.

The non-partisan Alliance for American Manufacturing has called for the funds raised through the fees to be used in building up a new Maritime Security Fund.

"The unfair economic practices of China present a sizeable obstacle to revitalising shipbuilding in the United States," the alliance said in a petition supporting proposed legislation aimed at developing the sector.

A FADING INDUSTRY

According to the USTR, the port fee will be charged for each visit to the United States, a maximum of five times per ship per year.

Chinese-made ships will pay US$18 per net ton – or US$120 per container – with an increase of US$5 per year for the following three years.

Vessels owned or operated by Chinese citizens, but not manufactured in China, will be charged US$50 per net ton, with an annual increase of an additional US$30 for the next three years.

The United States is trying to boost a domestic industry that now represents only 0.1 per cent of global shipbuilding.

The Trump administration also sees US shipbuilding as tied to national security, given that China leads the world in ship manufacturing.

In 2024, former president Joe Biden had tasked the USTR with an investigation to identify "China's unfair practices in the shipbuilding, shipping, and logistics sectors".

His successor has kept up that focus. In March, Trump announced the creation of a White House Office of Shipbuilding with the aim of reviving that sector of US manufacturing.