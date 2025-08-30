US to deny visas to Palestinian officials for UN summit on statehood

WASHINGTON: The United States said on Friday (Aug 29) it will deny visas to members of the Palestinian Authority to attend next month’s United Nations General Assembly, where France is leading a push to recognise a Palestinian state.

The move further aligns President Donald Trump’s administration with Israel, which rejects a Palestinian state and has sought to equate the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority with Hamas in Gaza.

“Secretary of State Marco Rubio is denying and revoking visas from members of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and the Palestinian Authority (PA) ahead of the upcoming United Nations General Assembly,” the State Department said.

“The Trump administration has been clear: it is in our national security interests to hold the PLO and PA accountable for not complying with their commitments, and for undermining the prospects for peace,” it added.

The statement accused Palestinian leaders of “lawfare” by pursuing cases against Israel at the International Criminal Court and International Court of Justice, and urged them to drop “efforts to secure the unilateral recognition of a conjectural Palestinian state”.

ISRAEL BACKS MOVE

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar thanked Washington “for this bold step and for standing by Israel once again”.

It was not immediately clear if the visa order applies to all Palestinian officials. Palestinian Authority president Mahmud Abbas had been scheduled to attend the summit, Palestinian envoy Riyad Mansour said.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said it was “important” for all states and observers, including the Palestinians, to be represented. “We obviously hope that this will be resolved,” he told reporters.