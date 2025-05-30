United Nations warns all of Gaza at risk of famine

JERUSALEM: The UN warned on Friday (May 30) that the entire population of Gaza was at risk of famine, as an Israeli far-right minister urged the use of "full force" against Hamas.

Negotiations to end nearly 20 months of war have so far failed to achieve a breakthrough, with Israel resuming operations in Gaza in March following a short-lived truce.

Israel recently intensified its offensive in what it says is a renewed push to destroy Hamas, drawing global condemnation over the dire humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

Recent AFPTV footage has shown chaotic scenes as large crowds of Palestinians desperate for food rushed to a limited number of aid distribution centres to pick up supplies.

"Gaza is the hungriest place on earth," Jens Laerke, a spokesman for the UN humanitarian agency OCHA, said on Friday.

"It's the only defined area - a country or defined territory within a country - where you have the entire population at risk of famine. One hundred per cent of the population at risk of famine."