Texas carries out US' first execution since Christa Pike’s failed lethal injection

HUNTSVILLE, Texas: A Texas man who fatally shot a convenience store clerk was put to death on Wednesday (Oct 7) evening, becoming the 30th person executed in the US this year and the first since Tennessee’s failed attempt to administer a lethal injection to Christa Pike a week ago.

Jamaal Howard, 46, was pronounced dead at 8.03pm after receiving a fatal dose of pentobarbital at the state prison in Huntsville. He was convicted of killing Vickie Swartout, 42, in a 2000 store robbery caught on surveillance video.

Asked by the warden if he had a final statement, Howard apologised profusely to some members of his victim’s family, who watched through a window just feet from the death chamber.

"I wish that you accept my apology and I wish for your forgiveness," he said, shortly before the injection got underway. "I’m sorry for what happened. I wish you can learn to forgive me one of these days."

He also thanked his friends and family and said he loved them, adding he was "in a good state of mind to find peace and the Lord, so I thank y’all". He concluded with: "Hey, enjoy life, and peace to y’all."

MAN TOOK A FEW BREATHS AND GASPED AS THE DRUGS BEGAN FLOWING

As the pentobarbital began taking effect, Howard took a couple of breaths and gasped. He then began making snoring sounds, coughed and resumed the snoring sounds, each time the sound becoming quieter. Within about 30 seconds, all movement stopped.

He was pronounced dead 19 minutes later.

His sister was among witnesses watching through a window from an adjacent room and became distraught, exclaiming several times: "Get me out of here." She was assisted by corrections officers in exiting the witness room.

Texas has executed seven people so far in 2026, including Howard, and plans two more executions later this year.