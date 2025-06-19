US Federal Reserve holds rates steady, sees two cuts in 2025 amid slower growth and persistent inflation

WASHINGTON: The US Federal Reserve held its benchmark interest rate steady on Wednesday (Jun 18), while signalling that two rate cuts remain on the table for 2025, even as it scaled back projections for monetary easing in later years due to higher-than-expected inflation and slower growth.

Policymakers kept the federal funds rate in the 4.25% to 4.50% range, where it has stood since December. The Fed’s updated economic outlook painted a more stagflationary scenario, with GDP growth projected at just 1.4% for the year and inflation forecast to hit 3%, well above the 2% target.

The Fed’s “dot plot” still points to two quarter-point rate cuts in 2025, unchanged from projections in March. However, policymakers now see only one cut in 2026 and one in 2027, suggesting a more gradual easing trajectory over the longer term.

“Uncertainty about the economic outlook has diminished but remains elevated,” the central bank said in its latest policy statement. This marked a shift from May’s language, which highlighted the risks of rising inflation and unemployment during a more volatile period in the global trade debate.