Powell 'not concerned' US Fed would lose independence under Trump

WASHHINGTON: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday (Dec 4) that he was "not concerned" the US central bank would lose its independence, despite President-elect Donald Trump's suggestion that he should have input into interest rate decisions.

"I'm not concerned that there's some risk that we would lose our statutory independence, because I do think that those set of ideas are strongly believed by people," Powell said, speaking at The New York Times' DealBook Summit.

Trump has said he would like "at least" a say over setting the Fed's interest rate, although this runs against the bank's mandate to act independently of Congress and the White House in tackling inflation and unemployment.

On Wednesday, Powell also shrugged off a suggestion by Trump's Treasury secretary nominee Scott Bessent of choosing a shadow Fed chair that would dilute his influence.

"I don't think that's on the table at all," Powell said.